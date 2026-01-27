‘Tony, am I wrong?’: Fauci defied ‘science’ on Covid jab to avoid ‘nuanced message’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2026 Real World News



As the White House’s Covid czar, Anthony Fauci stood front and center and insisted that all Americans, regardless of age or risk, needed the Covid shot.

According to a first-hand account from a doctor who worked closely with him, Fauci knew all along that not everyone needed the Covid injection. He knew young, healthy people weren’t at risk and yet he pushed for a universal vaccination anyway. He also made the rounds on lefty cable news to insist everyone needed to get the booster yearly.

Dr. Paul Offit noted: “I said, ‘Tony, am I wrong?’ He said, ‘No, you’re right. We should target high risk groups. He said the problem is the minute you say that, it becomes a nuanced message. And a nuanced message is a garbled message. If you really want to make sure those groups get vaccinated, then you recommend it for everybody.’ ”

Offit added: “If we think that, we should say it because my personal thinking on this is then if that’s the reason we’re vaccinating healthy 16-year-old boys, that’s not a good reason.”

So, according to Offit, Fauci pushed for everyone to get the injection because he didn’t want the message to get “complicated.”

“But anybody with half a functioning brain knows it’s because he and his Big Pharma buddies wanted to line their pockets,” Revolver News noted.

And, lo and behold, Fauci was given a preemptive pardon by the Joe Biden autopen.

But President Donald Trump has declared all pardons signed via that autopen “null and void.”

Will that happen?

“If the country needs a test case, then start with Fauci and let the facts fall where they may. Put the decisions under oath and the data on the table. Let the courts decide whether ‘message discipline’ was a valid excuse for coercion, censorship, and forcing medical interventions on people who never needed them in the first place,” Revolver News concluded.

