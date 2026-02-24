Too late to ‘Restore Britain’? New party ‘remigration’ platform calls for ‘Mass Deportations’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2026 Real World News



A new British party to the right of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, is advancing a radical “remigration” solution to the nation’s rising Muslim tide stating that “millions must go,” banning cousin marriage and pledging “we will discriminate.”

The Restore Britain party was launched on Feb. 13 by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe and has won the endorsement of none other than Elon Musk.

Lowe, a millionaire businessman and farmer who used to be chairman of Southampton FC, released a platform and appealed to the forgotten people:

“The British people are suffering. Much of that suffering has to do with an illegal immigration catastrophe that makes us poorer, less safe, and more despairing of our own institutions. Restore Britain’s policy paper, Mass Deportations: Legitimacy, Legality, and Logistics, sets out a comprehensive plan for detaining and deporting every single person who has broken illegally into our national home. We propose to achieve this goal by mixing forced removals with subtler tactics for making residence in Britain unliveable for those with no right to be here.”

Join Rupert Lowe in Restore Britain, because he is the only one who will actually do it! https://t.co/sa5VkSRWXD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2026

The party claims more than 50,000 members already. Lowe promised that a Restore Britain government would ban non-stun halal and kosher slaughter. He added:

“Cousin marriages will be outlawed, so don’t even try and bring your wifecousin in from Pakistan. Not happening.”

Lowe called for a “total ban on all foreigners voting, or standing in elections”.

Advance UK, headed by former Reform deputy leader Ben Habib and backed by Tommy Robinson, has said it will consider joining forces with Restore Britain.

The party could cause a headache for Farage and his Reform party by splitting the anti-immigration vote in many constituencies.

In a substack column, Benjamin Bartee expressed skepticism about uphill political initiatives like Lowe’s.

Time and again, so-called “conservative” leaders in the UK and across the West, when the screws get turned on them, turn out to be total cuckolds — and what many suspect to be controlled opposition ops — designed to pacify any real right-wing resistance to the replacement migration agenda.

Exhibit A, cuckold and sellout extraordinaire Nigel Farage, citing “decency” and “reasonableness” as the reasons there can never and will never be mass remigration under a government run by his Reform Party ….

Still, the lack of delivery and backbone among “far-right” parties in the UK and the West more broadly notwithstanding, the increasing forthrightness with which alternative parties like Restore Britain push the envelope by beginning to discuss publicly the dire need for mass remigration is signal in and of itself that the tides are turning.

“What is necessary for Britain will be incredibly painful,” Lowe declared on Sunday. “This is going to be the fight of our lives.”

