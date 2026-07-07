Top Democrats validate Trump warning; Announce plans upon taking power

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump has continually called on Republicans in the Senate to nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act which requires proof of citizenship and voter ID to cast a ballot in federal elections.

Trump has warned that if Democrats regain control of the Senate in this year’s midterms, they will immediately kill the filibuster.

And a report by Politico confirms Trump’s warning.

Democrats plan to kill the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court as soon as they regain power, the report said, citing progressive, black, and Hispanic caucus chairs.

“They do this, and the Republican Party is DEAD!” the president warned.

Along with packing the Supreme Court with activist judges, Trump warned that Democrats would add new friendly states to skew the Electoral College to ensure a built-in advantage that could keep Republicans out of the White House for decades.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy’s has admitted that leftists in his party view the filibuster as a major obstacle to their agenda and are eager to “reform” or eliminate it once they regain power.

“Of course, we’re going to have to compromise, but we’re not going to get any of this stuff done as long as the filibuster stops us from doing it,” he said. “And if Democrats gain power, we are going to have to reform the filibuster so we can get our core economic ideas done, or nobody is going to vote for us ever again.”

Trump in a post to Truth Social doubled down on the warning, highlighting how Democrats are already clearly signaling they will eliminate the 60-vote Senate threshold in their very first hour back in power.

“There is nothing Americans can’t do except get Voter ID (Identification), Proof of Citizenship or, most importantly of all, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER,” the president wrote, noting that Democrats will have no issue taking action on something Republicans seem so hesitant or cowardly to pursue.

“(When, not if, Dems nuke the filibuster), it will be impossible for a Republican to ever be elected President again,” Trump warned. “I don’t want to be the last Republican President!”

“GET SMART REPUBLICANS, IF YOU DON’T, YOU WON’T BE IN OFFICE FOR LONG!”

‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post – 12:32 PM ET 07.05.26: They do this, and the… — President Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts (@trumptruths247) July 5, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...