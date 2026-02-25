Trans ideology: Data show thousands of kids were mutilated in Biden era

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2026 Real World News



Thousands of American children were subjected to life-altering surgeries, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers in the name of transgender ideology between 2019 and 2023, a medical and policy advocacy group reported.

Stop the Harm Database, a public online project developed by the organization Do No Harm, reports that 5,747 minors underwent surgical procedures often described as mutilation, including mastectomies and other invasive operations.

Another 8,579 children received hormones and puberty blockers, chemicals that disrupt natural development and carry severe long-term risks like infertility and bone density loss.

The majority of the procedures occurred during the Biden-Harris regime, which represented the peak of trans ideology when leftist policies enabled hospitals and clinics to rake in nearly $120 million from trans procedures on vulnerable youth, Do No Harm said.

The database, drawing from insurance claims across the U.S., shows the majority of these cases occurred in leftist strongholds like California, Oregon, and Washington state.

“With Trump’s administration threatening to withhold federal funds from facilities performing these operations, the era of unchecked experimentation on children appears to be crumbling,” Steve Watson wrote for Modernity news.

“Parents, coerced by threats of suicide risks amplified by activists, handed over their kids to a system driven by financial incentives and political pressure. Now, as detransitioners speak out and lawsuits mount, accountability must follow. No more hiding behind ‘affirming care.’ ”

