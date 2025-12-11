Treason? Elon Musk highlights 2024 statement by Ilhan Omar after Trump slam at rally

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2025 Real World News



During the first stop of his affordability-focused roadshow in northeastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar does nothing but “b–ch” and should be kicked out of the country after marrying her brother to get U.S. citizenship.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk charged Oman with “treason” based on public comments in early 2024, and new data published by the Center for Immigration Studies shows that more than 8-in-10 households headed by Somali refugees in the state of Minnesota are on one or more forms of American taxpayer-funded welfare.

Trump said: “She comes in, does nothing but b—h.. She’s always complaining. She comes from her country, where I mean, it’s considered about the worst country in the world, right?”

The raucous crowd at the rally in Mount Pocono erupted into a loud “Send her back!”

“We oughta get her the hell out,” Trump said. “She married her brother in order to get in, right? She married her brother. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? Beautiful. She’s a beautiful person. If I married my sister to get my citizenship, do you think I’d last for about two hours? Or would it be something less than that?”

Elon Musk suggested on Wednesday that Omar had committed “treason” in comments from January 2024 that her critics said placed Somalia’s interests ahead of America’s.

Omar had said: “The U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia … As long as I am in the US Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others. The U.S. would not dare to support anyone against Somalia to steal our land or oceans. Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

Following her remarks, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Minnesota Republican, calling on Omar to “resign in disgrace.”

“Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,” Emmer wrote on X at the time.

The Center for Immigration Studies data show that 81 percent of Minnesota households headed by Somali refugees are on one or more forms of welfare, including 27 percent who are on cash welfare, 54 percent who are on food stamps, and 73 percent who are on Medicaid.

Compare this massive welfare use to native-born Americans residing in Minnesota, only 21 percent of whom are on one or more forms of welfare, including just 6 percent who are on cash welfare, 7 percent who are on food stamps, and 18 percent who are on Medicaid.

Welfare use goes even higher for Somali households where children are in the home: 89 percent are on one or more forms of welfare and 86 percent are on Medicaid. About 62 percent of Somali households with children in the state are on food stamps, while 23 percent take cash welfare.

Minnesota is embroiled in a major scandal in which Somali refugees reportedly stole more than $1 billion via welfare fraud.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the scandal by vowing to bring even more Somalis into his state.

“These folks better not ever mistake our kindness for our weakness because we are going to defend our neighbors. These guys bring out the worst in me. I hate it when I get to that point where it’s petty and I hate it when that sense of anger comes up on you,” Walz said, according to The Center Square. “But the antidote to that is positive actions to improve lives that go against what they are trying to do. So instead of demonizing our Somali community, we’re going to do more to welcome more in.”

