Trump Administration says it banned Europeans’ visas for ‘extraterritorial censorship of Americans’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 24, 2025

The Trump Administration announced it has imposed visa bans on five Europeans who are behind efforts to censor Americans social media platforms.

The State Department said it imposed visa bans on Thierry Breton, a former European Union commissioner behind the Digital Services Act (DSA), and four anti-disinformation campaigners.

The five Europeans are: Breton; Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate; Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg, leaders of HateAid, a globalist German NGO; and Clare Melford, chief of the Global Disinformation Index.

Those designated are barred from entering the United States and could face removal if already present.

“The State Department is taking decisive action against five individuals who have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio added that “these radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states — in each case targeting American speakers and American companies.”

Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said the bans are part of efforts to enforce what she refers to as a “red line” for the U.S. and the “extraterritorial censorship of Americans.”

In an interview with GB news on Dec. 4, Rogers slammed the UK’s Online Safety Act, saying the law was being applied extraterritorially, accounting for U.S. citizens’ speech about U.S. politics on U.S.-based platforms being censored.

The Gateway Pundit’s Robert Semonsen noted: “For the Trump administration, this fight is about sovereignty as much as speech. Allowing unelected EU bureaucrats, who are openly hostile to their own populations, to shape American debate is viewed as incompatible with democratic self-government.

“Supporters of the move say it exposes the reality of a global censorship industry, where globalist activist NGOs and government regulators work hand in glove.They argue these groups hide behind the language of ‘safety’ to suppress dissenting—and more often than not, conservative—opinions.”

Support Free Press Foundation