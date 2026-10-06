Trump approves military firing squad for Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 6, 2026

The terrorist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 more in the Fort Hood massacre of 2009 will be put to death by military firing squad, President Donald Trump said.

Nidal Hasan claimed he launched the terror attack over anger about being deployed to Afghanistan and a desire to protect Islamic and Taliban leaders from U.S. troops.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a post to social media on Monday.

Parnell declared that Hasan will be just the second person since 2010 to be put to death by a firing squad.

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution,” Parnell said, adding, “Judgement day for Hasan has finally come.”

On Nov. 5, 2009, Hasan walked into a Fort Hood medical readiness building carrying two guns and several magazines of ammunition.

He shouted “Allahu Akbar!” and opened fire on soldiers awaiting medical tests and vaccines.

Hasan was shot and paralyzed from the waist down in the resulting gunfire. He was sentenced to death in 2013.

During his trial, Hasan told jurors he had “switched sides” in what he called America’s war with Islam.

He admitted beginning the rampage and said he wanted to stop American soldiers from being deployed to kill fellow Muslims.

Government lawyers also said Hasan did not want to go on an impending deployment to Afghanistan.

The attack occurred during the Obama Administration. Initially, the Department of Defense and the Army classified it as an act of “workplace violence” rather than terrorism.

Since 1608, at least 144 civilian prisoners have been executed by shooting in America, nearly all in Utah.

Only four have occurred since 1977, when the use of capital punishment resumed after a ten-year pause.

In March of last year, Brad Sigmon, a South Carolina man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s parents with a baseball bat, was executed by firing squad.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...