Trump: Arrest the ‘radical Left insurrectionists’ behind autopen who ‘illegally ran’ Biden White House

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2026 Real World News



President Donald Trump once said that the Swamp was “dirtier and deeper” than he ever imagined.

It was obvious that Swamp operatives were running the White House for the four years non compos mentis Joe Biden was shuffling about.

Trump is holding out hope that those who controlled the autopen will be held accountable, preferably behind bars.

The usual routine for dealing with government corruption scandals with criminal implications, however, is congressional committees holding hearings and then the issue fading into oblivion with the corrupt parties going on to lucrative positions with law firms or legacy media outlets or retiring with hefty taxpayer-funded checks.

The occasional indictment, usually low-level, is thrown in to keep up the appearance of “accountability.”

Will this time be different?

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Everyone is asking about the Autopen? What was done is totally illegal, and anything signed that way is of “no further force or effect.” The person who “worked” the Autopen had no idea whether or not Biden approved of what he was doing. There was no ORDER in writing, and it was an absolutely illegal act perpetrated by the Radical Left Insurrectionists who illegally ran the Biden Administration. Every one of them should be arrested for what they have done to our Country. They didn’t win the Presidency but, when you think of it, neither did Joe Biden. The whole thing was RIGGED. There must be a price to pay, and it has got to be a BIG ONE!

2026 Contract With Our Readers