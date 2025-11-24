Trump attentive as Posobiec grilled Mamdani on ‘race-based’ property taxes

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2025 Real World News



New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said his meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump on Friday was an “opportunity” for the two to work together on lowering the cost of living for New Yorkers. Did he mean all New Yorkers?

And, by the way, Mamdani said he still views Trump as a “fascist” and “despot.”

During the mayoral campaign, Trump frequently slammed Mamdani online, calling him a “communist lunatic” and threatening to cut off federal funding for New York City if voters elected him.

On Sunday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett spoke about the Trump-Mamdani meeting, saying that Trump plans to work with the new mayor on affordability but that “none of those [policies] really jump off the page for me as really strong ideas.”

Hassett also addressed Trump’s threats during the campaign to withhold federal funds from New York City if Mamdani was elected: “Well, it feels like he doesn’t mean it now, and I guess it — we’ll have to wait and see what Mamdani does.”

During Friday’s meeting in the White House, Human Events editor Jack Posobiec called out Mamdani on his reported vow to shift “the tax burden for property taxes from what he called minority communities to ‘white-based communities’ and putting more taxes on white people.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jack Posobiec just GRILLED Zohran Mamdani to his FACE for pushing higher property taxes against white people 🔥🔥🔥 POSOBIEC: “To be clear, you’re continuing this idea of race-based property taxes.” MAMDANI: “No-” POSOBIEC: “It’s what you said.” MAMDANI: “No.”… pic.twitter.com/WbRPByrUJw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2025

Bonus: California Republican Rep. Young Kim’s message to Mamdani:

