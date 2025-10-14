Trump awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom on his birthday

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2025 Real World News



Charlie Kirk was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Oct. 14, what would have been his 32nd birthday.

President Donald Trump returned from his diplomatic trip to the Middle East in order to present Erika Kirk with the award.

Andrew Kolvet, Kirk’s podcast producer, thanked Trump in advance for “moving heaven and earth” to return in time to reward the Turning Point USA founder with America’s highest civilian accolade.

The “conservative activist, thought-leader, youth campaigner, Christian crusader, friend, father, husband has left behind an enduring legacy,” the Human Events Editorial Board noted as Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the honor.

“It’s only given to those who have made particularly noble contributions to the United States,” the editorial noted. “Charlie was a patriot and a lover of freedom, but these things alone are not notable. It was his actions in service to his nation that are meritorious and so worthy of this highest honor.

“As a young man, he saw a national population in turmoil. People of his generation were wandering like proverbial lemmings straight off a cliff. Faith was declining, but suicide was rising, love of country was withering, while self-hatred ascended.

“Armed with faith, a boundless curiosity, a fearless heart, and a willingness to engage anyone in peaceful dialogue, Charlie stepped out into the fray. In the month since his murder, global leaders have spoken about his courageous spirit, so too have his friends and long-time collaborators in the fight for the soul of America’s youth.

“Many Americans who were disgusted by the leftist celebration of Charlie’s death took a look at his content for the first time and discovered his strength, thoughtful conversations, and unwavering faith in God and our country. This is a message that is far more helpful and true for young people than any of the trite, affirming nonsense coming from leftist activists, Hollywood, Democrats, therapists, or those ubiquitous school guidance counselors.

“Charlie told America’s kids to take charge of their lives, stand up for themselves and their nation, seek faith, and stand on truth. It’s a hard message to hear for so many who have been indoctrinated into the idea that they are victims of never-ending oppression, but it is an urgent one.

“Charlie formed Turning Point USA, bringing faith formation, dedication, and patriotism to universities and high schools. He stood up before crowds of college students—risking his life—to let teens and young adults know that they walk the earth with weight. He told them that their lives and future matter, and that a life of value is not one of materialism but of service and responsibility.”

Support Free Press Foundation