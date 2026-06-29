Trump briefs nation including ‘communists,’ ‘animals’ as nation’s 250th birthday nears

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Janeese Lewis George, a Democrat who has been officially endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, will likely become Washington, DC’s next mayor in November’s general election.

In a post to Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he will not allow the “communist” George destroy the capital city that he and his administration have worked so hard to restore.

“Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying ‘things,’ ” Trump wrote.

“In the end, it will never work out, nor will I let it even have a chance because I have worked too hard to make Washington, D.C., the Envy of the World, with almost No Crime, and a Beautification process that has been second to none,” Trump continued.

Trump said he would meet with George but warned “that Washington, D.C., is again a Safe and Prestigious Community” and he would not stand for policies that change that.

“Many people, including myself, have worked long and hard to get it there, and we will not let it be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

While George has said she “will work with anyone, including the president,” she has also said there are “limits to that cooperation,” Fox5DC reported.

“We are not going to be able to stand up for our autonomy and fight for DC statehood ultimately, by just complying in advance,” George said. “I have also been very clear that I will work with anyone, including the president, for the best interest of DC residents.”

Trump’s Truth Social posts come as he has earned praise from even Democrats “regarding construction and landscaping projects” throughout the city. Among the projects include the administration’s restoration of monuments and fountains, such as at Meridian Hill Park and the fountain at Columbus Circle outside of DC’s Union Station.

A watchful D.C. resident sent me a photo of something we haven’t seen in years; water flowing down the cascading fountain at Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park. NPS started work on the long-dry fountain late last year, as part of a broader project to refurbish the park. pic.twitter.com/FRnsK97LwJ — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) April 21, 2026

Columbus Circle is a historic front door to Washington, D.C. and thanks to @POTUS, today it is once again ready to welcome the public! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nXetZR572W — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 28, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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