Trump bypasses Left with message to ‘great people of Minnesota’; ICE agent forced into hiding

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2026 Real World News



As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, their media lapdogs, and well-funded leftist agitators continue to push for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to leave the state, President Donald Trump is hoping that residents would prefer ICE remains to take murderers, child rapists and other “dangerous people” off the streets.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention. All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy.

“Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.

“FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!”

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X Tuesday that “an extremely important point” is that “you’re only seeing chaotic ICE raids in blue sanctuary cities where local officials are fighting against federal law enforcement.”

The vice president said “the chaos is created by ‘leaders’ who would rather promote rioting in their streets than follow the law.”

ICE posted to X that “everything stems from local leadership and their cooperation or noncooperation with ICE.”

The agency wrote that in “cities and states where local leaders actively work with ICE to protect their communities from criminal illegal aliens, violent protests — like those in Minnesota— do not occur, and operations proceed as planned.”

And as ICE is pursuing these criminals, media and agitators, many of them funded by George Soros, are focusing on the agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good as she hit him with her vehicle.

The agent and his family have reportedly gone into hiding.

“Federal agents swarmed the home of the ICE officer who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis this week, removing belongings as the house sits empty and the agent’s family reportedly goes into hiding,” The Daily Caller reported on Jan. 10.

A Special Response Team arrived at the agent’s home Friday morning, according to the Daily Mail. Officers carried out plastic crates, a computer tower and picture frames before forming a defensive formation around a vehicle that left the garage.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the same officer was dragged by a vehicle during an arrest last June. Court records obtained by the AP show the agent was dragged about 100 yards and received dozens of stitches after trying to apprehend an illegal alien.

The Trump Administration defended the agent, with Noem calling Good’s actions “domestic terrorism.” Vice President JD Vance said the officer “deserves a debt of gratitude.”

