Trump celebrates retirement of ‘evil’ and ‘corrupt’ Nancy Pelosi

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2025 Real World News



After nearly four decades of apparently cashing in on her seat in Congress, a very wealthy Nancy Pelosi is cashing out.

The 85-year-old California Democrat, who has been a denizen of the DC Swamp since 1987 and has a reported net worth of over $400 million, announced on Thursday that she will not seek re-election in the 2026 midterms.

“I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative,” Pelosi said in a video message to her San Francisco constituents.

President Trump cheered Pelosi’s announcement, telling Fox News: “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America,” adding that “I think she terrible,” and “corrupt.”

During her decades-long career, Trump said,“I think she was a tremendous liability for the country.”

“She’s an evil woman. I’m glad she’s retired. I think she did the country a great service by retiring,” he told reporters.

Pelosi, who never made a secret of her contempt for independently wealthy Donald Trump, notoriously tore up his State of the Union speech in 2020 in full view of the Congress, the cameras and the nation. She also refused to allow the National Guard to deploy on Jan. 6.

WorldTribune.com reported in February 2021 that, while the nation’s attention was focused on the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI was quietly releasing files from 60 years ago concerning an investigation into Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., a Maryland politician who served in a long career in Congress and as mayor of Baltimore.

Related: Who was Nancy Pelosi’s father? FBI released 60-year-old files on Jan. 6, February 19, 2021

The Gateway Pundit noted that the House of Representatives on May 27, 2020, held its first “proxy vote” since Congress first met in 1789 “thanks to” then-Speaker Pelosi.

A proxy vote allows a member to authorize a fellow member to cast a vote on their behalf when they are absent.

“71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since the adoption of its party-line rule,” Cristina Laila wrote for The Gateway Pundit. “In 2020, ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress in districts he didn’t even represent. For more than two years Nancy Pelosi unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.”

Then there is the insider trading game. Pelosi continually claimed that it was her husband Paul who was into the stock trading and not her.

In August, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out that Pelosi had a net worth of $413 million. And that is for a so-called “public servant” who makes $174,000 a year.

“In 2024, Nancy Pelosi’s stock portfolio, and this was a fascinating statistic to me, grew 70 percent,” Leavitt noted.

Trump said Pelosi “should be investigated” as she has the “best return rate in the history of Wall Street.”

Following Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday, Trump noted: “She was rapidly losing control of her party and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice.”

Zero Hedge noted: “Of course, she hasn’t been right for a while… this was five years ago:”

Support Free Press Foundation