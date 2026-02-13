Trump checkmates globalists over Epstein files as Obama-Goldman Sachs counsel resigns

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2026 Real World News



The Left desperately sought to connect President Donald Trump to the Epstein Files in a way that would lead to lawfare investigations and ultimately more impeachment hearings.

What was revealed?

Trump had alerted police about Jeffrey Epstein’s activities with young girls in 2006.

And Kathryn Ruemmler, a top Goldman Sachs lawyer, had referred to the pedophile as “Uncle Jeffrey.” She has resigned her position.

Other key Democrat power hubs have been impacted as have top globalists in Europe.

The latest tranche of Epstein Files show that Trump called then-Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter to inform him about Epstein.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told Reiter, according to a 2019 FBI interview with Reiter contained in the Justice Department’s Epstein case files.

Reiter told FBI agents that Trump revealed that Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was Epstein’s “operative,” and that Trump said “she is evil and to focus on her.” Trump told Reiter that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there,’ ” the Epstein Files report said. Trump also told Reiter that he threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club.

In congressional hearings this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi slammed Democrats for “trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social this week:

AG Pam Bondi, under intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics, was fantastic at yesterday’s Hearing on the never ending saga of Jeffrey Epstein, where the one thing that has been proven conclusively, much to their chagrin, was that President Donald J. Trump has been 100% exonerated of their ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia type charges. Actually, it is the SLIMEBALL Democrats, many of them big Donors and Politicians, that have been proven GUILTY! “Republican” Loser, Sanctimonious RINO Congressman, Thomas Massie, made a total fool of himself yesterday, fighting aimlessly against a hopeless agenda of Hate and Stupidity, as most clearly stated by his crashing Job Approval Numbers in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, where a Military Hero Opponent, Ed Gallrein, is crushing him in the Polls. He is now in “Wacky” Liz Cheney territory! Nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, they only cared about him when they thought he could create Political Harm to a very popular President who has brought our Country back from the brink of extinction, and very quickly, at that! In fact, this attempt by the Democrats to take away attention from tremendous Republican SUCCESS is backfiring badly. Maybe they should focus on their quest to Open our Borders to the World’s Greatest Criminals, have Transgender for Everybody or, get Men, no matter their size or strength, to play in Women’s Sports. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Meanwhile Ruemmler, Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer, announced she will step down from her role after months of pressure over her friendship with Epstein.

Emails from the Epstein Files show she referred to the disgraced financier as “Uncle Jeffrey,” advised him on how to push back against media and accepted luxury gifts from him.

“My responsibility is to put Goldman Sachs’ interests first,” Ruemmler, who previously served as White House counsel to President Barack Obama, said in a statement.

Ruemmler led Goldman’s reputational risk committee.

The emails show she had a large number of communications with Epstein between 2014 and 2019, when she was in private practice after leaving the Obama White House.

Last week, Brad Karp, the chairman of prestigious New York City law firm Paul Weiss, stepped down after emails revealed he discussed Epstein’s 2008 conviction with him.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a child and died while in custody facing sex trafficking charges in 2019.

In one December 2015 email exchange, Ruemmler wrote to a redacted recipient. “I adore him [Epstein]. It’s like having another older brother!”

Handwritten notes from a law enforcement official who participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking arrest in July 2019 suggest that, on the night he was taken into custody, Epstein called Ruemmler.

She has said she never represented Epstein as a legal client.

Communications from March 2019, four months before Epstein’s arrest, show Ruemmler advising him on how to push back against media scrutiny that his 2008 plea deal was too lenient.

“Far from [receiving] a sweetheart deal, Mr Epstein was subjected to a lengthy, aggressive, [and] highly unusual federal investigation for what were, in essence, local [offences] of sexual solicitation,” Ruemmler wrote.

She suggests arguing that Epstein was being persecuted due to his “wealth.”

The emails also show that Epstein lavished Ruemmler with gifts, including flowers, wine, a Hermès bag, $10,000 in Bergdorf Goodman gift cards and an Apple watch.

“Am totally tricked out by Uncle Jeffrey today! Jeffrey boots, handbag, and watch!” Ruemmler wrote in a 2019 message.

Last month, a Goldman spokesman played down the gifts, saying: “It’s well known that Epstein often offered unsolicited favors and gifts to his many business contacts.”

Ruemmler’s departure is the latest corporate resignation linked to the latest Epstein disclosures.

