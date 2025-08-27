Trump commemorates Abbey Gate attack, slams ‘corrupt media’ to their faces in Oval Office

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation honoring the U.S. military members who were killed in the Abbey Gate terror attack during the Biden team’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump signed the proclamation while surrounded by Gold Star family members who lost loved ones in the August 26, 2021 bombing attack as the Biden-Harris regime surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban.

The proclamation from the White House states: “I, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim August 26, 2025, as a day in commemoration of the 4th anniversary of the attack at Abbey Gate. I encourage all Americans to remember the heroism of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and the Gold Star Families who carry on their proud legacy.”

Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law to deceased Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, told The Post Millennial: “It was an honor to be in the Oval Office with our president. This administration and President Trump have delivered time and time again. The proclamation honors our HEROs and all the service members who keep our freedoms secure.”

Kelly Barnett, the mother of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, told The Post Millennial: “We are so very grateful to have a President that cares about and acknowledges our loved ones that were taken from us. We are very enthusiastic about the promise to get us the accountability that we deserve, and we are gonna hold them to those promises!”

Hoover’s father, Darin Hoover, similarly expressed gratitude for the signing and proclamation ceremony on Monday, commenting that it was like a “culmination” of the action the president has taken to respect the fallen 13 soldiers.

“Trump has shown us time and time again just how much he cares, you know, on it, it’s, it’s gone on since the kids were killed, but yesterday was the, you know, kind of the culmination of that respect and that honor that has come from the White House,” Hoover commented, adding that the families “got nothing’ from the Biden administration, not even a phone call.

Hoover later added about Trump, “You could walk up to him and ask him about Taylor, Nicole, or Riley, or any of the 13, and he’ll know their story.”

The President also had blunt words for media representatives present, noting that “many of you are corrupt.”

Trump signs a proclamation to commemorate Abbey Gate pic.twitter.com/BabXKbtlcA — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 25, 2025

