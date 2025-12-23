Trump credits tariffs for economy’s 3rd quarter boom

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2025 Real World News



U.S. Gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced across the economy, rose at a seasonally and inflation-adjusted 4.3% annual rate for the July through September quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

It was the highest growth rate in two years.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The Financial News today was great — GDP up 4.2% as opposed to the predicted 2.5% (and this, despite the downward pressure of the recent Democrat Shutdown!) — But in the Modern Market, when you have good news, the Market stays even, or goes down, because Wall Street’s ‘heads’ are wired differently than they used to be. In the old days, when there was good news, the Market went up. Nowadays, when there is good news, the Market goes down, because everybody thinks that Interest Rates will be immediately lifted to take care of ‘potential’ Inflation.

“That means that, essentially, we can never have a Great Market again, those Markets from the time when our Nation was building up and becoming great. Strong Markets, even phenomenal Markets, don’t cause Inflation, stupidity does! I want my new Fed Chairman to lower Interest Rates if the Market is doing well, not destroy the Market for no reason whatsoever. I want to have a Market the likes of which we haven’t had in many decades, a Market that goes up on good news, and down on bad news, the way it should be, and the way it was. Inflation will take care of itself and, if it doesn’t, we can always raise Rates at the appropriate time — But the appropriate time is not to kill Rallies, which could lift our Nation by 10, 15, and even 20 GDP points in a year — and maybe even more than that!

“A Nation can never be Economically GREAT if ‘eggheads’ are allowed to do everything within their power to destroy the upward slope. We are going to be encouraging the Good Market to get better, rather than make it impossible for it to do so. We are going to see numbers that are far more natural, and far better, than they have ever been before. We are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The United States should be rewarded for SUCCESS, not brought down by it. Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman!”

The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy is growing at an average annual rate of 2.5% since Trump returned to office, even after a first-quarter contraction as companies ramped up imports to get ahead of new tariffs.

Consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 3.5% in the third quarter, picking up from 2.5% in the previous quarter.

Trade boosted the third-quarter headline GDP number by 1.59 percentage points, as exports jumped and imports continued to decline, the Commerce Department said.

Tuesday’s report showed prices excluding volatile food and energy categories rose an annualized 2.9% in the third quarter, picking up from 2.6% in the second quarter and still well above the Fed’s 2% target.

“The Commerce Department has been in catch-up mode after the recent federal government closure delayed the GDP announcement nearly two months,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

Inflation is hovering above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, though the latest report, for November, showed consumer prices rose a smaller-than-expected 2.7% from a year earlier. Economists cautioned, however, that this number was distorted by data-collection challenges during the shutdown.

