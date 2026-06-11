Trump: Deal to end Iran War could be signed in Europe within days

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Negotiators are finalizing documents to end the Iran War, President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon, adding that a deal could be signed in Europe within days.

“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “The documents are in pretty final shape, so we’ll see. It should be done pretty quickly.”

Trump said the central objective of his administration’s pressure campaign against Teheran has been achieved as he said Iran has agreed it will not seek to obtain nuclear weapons.

“They will not purchase, develop in any way, shape or form a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “They will not have a nuclear weapon.”

The president acknowledged the agreement has not yet been formally signed, describing it instead as a detailed memorandum of understanding between the parties.

“There’s a very strong memorandum of understanding that is a little conceptual, but it’s something that’s going to get done,” Trump said. “It’s a very detailed memorandum of understanding.”

The president also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed.

Asked whether the United States would immediately lift the naval blockade on Iranian ports once an agreement is signed, Trump said: “Yes. That’s true. It’s part of the deal.”

Trump has consistently said that the U.S. naval blockade would play a huge role in pressuring Iran to sign a deal.

In a post to Truth Social earlier on Thursday, Trump had hinted that a deal was close:

Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.

Trump said that Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony, which he said could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Stocks surged and oil prices fell after Trump announced that a deal was near.

The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 7,394.30, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.54% to 25,809.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 929.97 points, or 1.86%, and settled at 50,848.75.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.58% to settle at $87.71 a barrel after Trump’s announcement. Brent crude futures tumbled 2.92% to end at $90.38 a barrel.

The U.S. military launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran Wednesday evening.

“U.S. Central Command [CENTCOM] forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” the Tampa-based combat command said in a statement on X.

“The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

Trump also revealed he spoke with top Iranian officials from the Situation Room who begged him to stop bombing.

Wednesday’s attacks came after Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, all of which host U.S. troops, came under Iranian fire.

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