Trump defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after Vanity Fair interview

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 16, 2025

President Donald Trump said he has full faith in White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following her interview with Vanity Fair which leftist media has had a field day with.

In the interview, Wiles said: “High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

In an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump said Wiles was right to tell the leftist outlet that the president has an “alcoholic’s personality.”

Trump, who avoids alcohol, said he has a “possessive and addictive type personality” and that he wasn’t offended by her word choice.

“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality,” Trump said.

“I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that — what’s the word? Not possessive — possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before.”

Trump also told The Post that he thought the Wiles article’s author, Chris Whipple, may have deceived Wiles regarding his focus.

“I didn’t read it, but I don’t read Vanity Fair — but she’s done a fantastic job. I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided.”

“If anybody knows the interviewer, and if they know Vanity Fair, Vanity Fair is a totally — it’s lost its way. It’s also lost its readers, as you know. No, she’s fantastic.”

Wiles posted her response to the article on X:

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

According to media outlets that did read the Vanity Fair piece, Wiles said Vice President JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” and accused Elon Musk of being an “avowed ketamine” addict.

Vance hit back at a reporter who asked about Susie Wiles calling him a conspiracy theorist:

“I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true. And by the way, Susie and I have joked in public and in private about that for a long time.

“For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic that we should have let them develop some language skills.

“I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job. I believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents.

“So at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it.”

Vance also defended Wiles: “You know why I really love Susie Wiles? Because Susie is who she is in the president’s presence, she’s the same exact person when the president isn’t around.”

