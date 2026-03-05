Trump demands passage of ‘SAVE AMERICA ACT’: No ifs, ands or buts

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2026 Real World News



Passing the SAVE America Act is a “country defining fight,” President Donald Trump said on Thursday as he pressed Republicans to pass the legislation requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.

The president posted on Truth Social:

“The Republicans MUST DO, with PASSION, and at the expense of everything else, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT – And not the watered down version. This is a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!

THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!

1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!).

2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE.

3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.

5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION SURGERY FOR CHILDREN, WITHOUT THE EXPRESS WRITTEN APPROVAL OF THE PARENTS.”

Senate Republicans have faced nationwide pressure to approve the bill by using the talking filibuster, the traditional parliamentary manuever by which the chamber may allow the opposing party maximum debate time on the floor in order to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has led that initiative which thus far has failed to gain majority support within the GOP-controlled Senate.

Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is set for a May runoff with incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn, said on Thursday that he would consider dropping out of the race if the Senate passes the SAVE America Act.

Paxton, the current Texas Attorney General, posted to X:

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done. I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act. John Cornyn… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 5, 2026

