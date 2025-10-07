Trump has Canada premier in stitches

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2025 Real World News



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House on Tuesday and got a first-hand look at the quick wit of President Donald Trump.

👏BEST line of the day, goes to President Trump.

Reporter: “What’s holding things up? If [Carney] is a great man, & you want a deal with Canada, why don’t you?”

POTUS: “Because I want to be a great man too.”

President Trump is AMERICA FIRST! pic.twitter.com/D9YScjmQsu

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2025