Trump initiative would replace illegal truck drivers with already qualified veterans

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday put forward a new initiative to get illegal alien truck drivers off America’s roads and replace them with military veterans who have experience operating heavy vehicles.

“We’ve already removed more than 24,000 non-English speakers from behind the wheel. We’ve also forced states to cancel more than 28,000 commercial drivers’ licenses unlawfully issued to illegal aliens. They were given illegally,” Trump said. “As we get illegal aliens off the roads today, we’re also taking action to replace these unqualified migrant truck drivers with highly qualified American veterans.”

Trump calls the new initiative “Freedom Haulers.”

“Any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s license, and it’s good-paying jobs too. Any veteran with a heavy vehicle experience from the military will now be eligible to skip redundant road tests to obtain a commercial driver’s license,” the president said.

In the past few years, several tragedies have occurred where American citizens were killed in crashes caused by illegally alien truckers who were issued commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) despite not being able to read road signs.

“Last year alone, illegal aliens with commercial driver’s licenses caused at least 30 deaths and many, many very seriously injured,” Trump said.

Related: 7,000 truckers taken off U.S. roads for failing English proficiency test, November 12, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the Biden-Harris regime “let millions of illegals into this country, and he thought it would be a good idea that when they come in, they get a job, and they get a job driving a commercial motor vehicle.”

“They didn’t have the training, they didn’t have the skill. We didn’t do background checks in the last administration, so they could have had a mile long rap sheet of crimes or drunk driving or speeding violations, but we didn’t know who they were. And we saw that when those illegals were driving these big rigs, they were killing American citizens,” Duffy added.

The Department of Transportation will also expand eligibility for veterans to get expedited CDLs, which will extend the waiver period from 12 months to 24 months after active-duty service if they have driven a larger rig for the military.

CDL training will also be offered to veterans who have not previously driven heavy vehicles during their military service.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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