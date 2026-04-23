Trump: Iran has no leaders, media has no credibility, time is on my side

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats that are deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post Thursday morning, the president said the military is intensifying its mine-clearing efforts in the critical waterway.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. military said it seized another tanker associated with smuggling Iranian oil.

Ship-tracking data showed the ship, Majestic X, in roughly the same location in the Indian Ocean as the oil tanker Tifani that was previously seized by American forces.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social to slam legacy media outlets who insist that he is “anxious” to end the conflict with Iran, thanked authorities in Iran who approved his request to spare eight Iranian women from execution, and touched on the “infighting” in what is currently left of Iran’s top leadership.

Trump wrote:

For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am “anxious” to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking! The reason some of the Media is doing so poorly with Subscribers and Viewers is because they no longer have credibility. Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY! We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is “Sealed up Tight,” until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush has now arrived in U.S. Central Command, making the ship the third aircraft carrier to be present in the Middle East.

The Bush is now in the Indian Ocean, according to a social media post from the military command. The USS Abraham Lincoln is located in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford is in the Red Sea.

The Bush, which left its home port of Norfolk, Virginia at the end of March, proceeded to sail across the Atlantic Ocean but then sailed around the Horn of Africa before heading north toward the waters of the Middle East

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