Trump: Iran outsmarted themselves on the Hormuz Strait

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

Iran attempted to use a bargaining chip that does not exist and President Donald Trump called their bluff.

Strait of Hormuz / MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC

Iran offered to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz for seven days in exchange for a ceasefire, the lifting of U.S. oil sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

“They want to make a deal, and I think that’s fine. I’d like to make a deal, too,” Trump said. But the proposal put forth by Iran “would not be acceptable.”

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said the steps in Iran’s proposal could be completed within four or five days, clearing the way for the strait to reopen and for negotiations on a final agreement to begin by the seventh day.

Araghchi responded to Trump’s rejection in a post on his Telegram channel on Saturday, saying Iran “will not back down” on its conditions.

Trump reportedly told aides that he expects a renewed bombing campaign on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections in November.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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