Trump: Iran outsmarted themselves on the Hormuz Strait

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Iran attempted to use a bargaining chip that does not exist and President Donald Trump called their bluff.

Iran offered to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz for seven days in exchange for a ceasefire, the lifting of U.S. oil sanctions, and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

“They want to make a deal, and I think that’s fine. I’d like to make a deal, too,” Trump said. But the proposal put forth by Iran “would not be acceptable.”

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said the steps in Iran’s proposal could be completed within four or five days, clearing the way for the strait to reopen and for negotiations on a final agreement to begin by the seventh day.

Araghchi responded to Trump’s rejection in a post on his Telegram channel on Saturday, saying Iran “will not back down” on its conditions.

Trump reportedly told aides that he expects a renewed bombing campaign on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections in November.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just MIC DROPPED Iran’s proposal to “reopen the Strait of Hormuz” in exchange for peace talks “I’m REJECTING their deal! They want to open the Strait because THEY’RE LOSING.” “Massive amounts of oil are now coming out…THEY OUTSMARTED THEMSELVES.… pic.twitter.com/WGb7Vbs790 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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