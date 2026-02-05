Trump kicks off nation’s 250th anniversary with national prayer initiative

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2026 Real World News



As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, a faith-focused event on the National Mall this spring will “rededicate America as one nation under God,” President Donald Trump said.

During Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast, the president said:

“This morning, I’m pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026, we’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall — to pray, to give thanks, and to read.

“We are going to do something that everyone said, like, ‘That’s tough.’ We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God.”

Trump said religion is “coming back so strong,” pointing to indicators he said show rising church attendance and increased interest in faith, particularly among young Americans.

The May 17 event is being promoted as part of the White House’s “America Prays” initiative tied to the “America 250” commemoration of the nation’s founding, inviting faith communities to unite in prayer ahead of 2026’s semiquincentennial.

President Trump, Iowa, July 3, 2025:

“As we prepare to celebrate two and a half centuries of freedom, I am inviting America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people. From the beginning, this has always been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer. So important, if we bring religion back stronger, you’re going to see everything get better and better and better. You are going to see it get better and better. So, as we chart our course for the next 250 years, let us rededicate ourselves to one nation under God.”

