Trump: Make America ‘faithful’ again

“When faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker,” President Donald Trump said on Monday in a speech at the Museum of the Bible.

“When faith gets stronger, as it is right now, we’re having a very good period of time after some rough years, good things happen for our country. It’s amazing the way it seems to work that way. [Americans] have to bring back religion in America, bring it back stronger than ever before,” the president said.

Trump announced during the speech that the Education Department will soon issue new guidance on prayer in public schools as part of his effort to promote religious liberty.

Trump said the guidance would benefit students like Hannah Allen, who was forced to pray in a separate room, behind a curtain or outside in 2018 after she was seen by teachers praying for an injured student in a school cafeteria in Honey Grove, Texas.

Trump said it was “ridiculous” that students in classrooms today are “indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda, and some are even punished for their religious beliefs.”

“A few years ago, Hannah organized a group of her classmates to pray for an injured peer. The school principal declared that Hannah’s generous act of love was prohibited from taking place in front of the other students,” Trump said.

Trump no Monday brought 12-year-old Shea Encinas onstage to speak about his belief in God and how his school forced him to read a book on gender identity to a kindergartener.

“I’ve been a Christian my whole life, and Jesus means everything to me. When I was in fifth grade, my school forced me to teach my kindergarten buddy about changing his gender using a book called ‘My Shadow Is Pink.’ The book said you can choose your gender based on feelings instead of how God made us,” Encinas said.

“I believe kids like me should be able to live our faith at school without being forced to go against what we believe.”

On Monday’s broadcast of Human Events Daily, host Jack Posobiec spoke with Christian author Megan Basham about the president’s call for America to return to its Christian roots.

“Well, you know, it’s amazing because we were, you know, we had already booked you today and we knew the president was going to be giving a speech on religious liberty,” Posobiec said. “I did not expect him to go as hard as he did this morning. He went all the way in, he went absolutely in the paint and said, America must return to Christ.”

Basham said she believes Trump’s tone has shifted in recent weeks and especially after the assassination attempt in 2024. “After what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, I think we have seen a transformed president here,” she said. “I don’t know how you can look at those events and not see Providence’s hand on him. It clearly is.”

She added, “We know that God ordains leaders. He ordains when empires rise and fall and, whether you like it or not, he ordained that Donald Trump would be president of the United States.”

Basham argued that Trump is now focused on both restoring order and reaffirming moral grounding: “We need a government that does what Romans 13 tells us—that the government should terrorize the wicked for the benefit of the innocent. And for a long time, we have not seen that in our political leadership,” she said. “On the other side, we also have that famous John Adams aphorism that our republic cannot function unless we have a moral religious people. And I think that Trump clearly sees that, too.”

Trump created the Religious Liberty Commission during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in May. The Trump Administration also released a memo in July on the rights of federal employees to express their religious views to their coworkers.

.@megbasham to @JackPosobiec: “As Trump is carrying out these policies, I think we see him seeing both sides of the coin of what needs to happen to restore the United States to its great moral glory.” pic.twitter.com/7NlnYqgQj8 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) September 8, 2025

