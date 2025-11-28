Trump move against Muslim Brotherhood called ‘tectonic act’

FPI / November 28, 2025

U.S President Donald Trump issued an executive order which designates certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.

Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president and senior director of the Counter Terrorism National Security Council, posted on X that “history has been made. Just moments ago, in the presence of my [National Security Council] colleague who helped author the executive order, President Donald Trump designated multiple chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, including the Egyptian branch, which is the progenitor of all modern jihadists, Al Qaida, ISIS, and Hamas, included.”

“It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump said. “[The] Final documents are being drawn.”

Gorka referred to Trump’s move as a “tectonic act.”

The White House noted that “relevant here, its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests.”

Trump’s order cited the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel, in which “the military wing of the Lebanese chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood joined Hamas, Hizbullah, and Palestinian factions to launch multiple rocket attacks against both civilian and military targets within Israel.”

The White House noted that “a senior leader of the Egyptian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood, on October 7, 2023, called for violent attacks against United States partners and interests, and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to the militant wing of Hamas.”

The order continued: “Such activities threaten the security of American civilians in the Levant and other parts of the Middle East, as well as the safety and stability of our regional partners.”

The order goes on to note that “it is the policy of the United States to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters designated as foreign terrorist organizations pursuant to Section 3 of this order, deprive those chapters of resources, and thereby end any threat such chapters pose to United States nationals or the national security of the United States.”

It says that within 30 days, the secretary of state and the secretary of the treasury shall “submit a joint report to the president, through the assistant to the president for national security affairs, concerning the designation of any Muslim Brotherhood chapters or other subdivisions, including those in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, as foreign terrorist organizations consistent with 8 U.S.C. 1189, and specially designated global terrorists consistent with 50 U.S.C. 1702 and Executive Order 13224.”

The Muslim Brotherhood has long played an important role in the Middle East and around the world among many Muslims. As the White House notes, it was “founded in Egypt in 1928, has developed into a transnational network with chapters across the Middle East and beyond.”

