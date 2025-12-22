Trump not giving up on Greenland: President names special envoy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 22, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he is appointing Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry as U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the GREAT Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland. Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our national security and will strongly advance our country’s interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies, and indeed, the world. Congratulations, Jeff!”

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has repeatedly stated that the U.S. should have jurisdiction over Greenland, mainly for defense and mineral-rich deposits.

Greenland is home to Thule Air Base, an extremely important U.S. military base.

Thule Air Base provides early warning radar and monitors potential missile threats. Housing approximately 600 personnel, it plays a critical role in the U.S. missile defense network, covering threats across the northern hemisphere. Its strategic location enables unparalleled monitoring capabilities, reinforcing America’s defensive posture in the Arctic. Expanding this presence would fortify America’s Arctic strategy against rivals such as Russia and China, ensuring unparalleled leverage in the rapidly evolving Arctic theater.

Greenland is also abundant in natural resources.

The U.S. Geological Survey found that the waters off north-eastern Greenland (north and south of the Arctic Circle) could contain up to 110 billion barrels of oil. The U.S. consumes an average of approximately 20 million barrels of petroleum per day.

It has also been estimated that there are more than 38 million tons of rare earth deposits in Greenland.

Trump’s move prompted Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, to summon the U.S. ambassador.

Rasmussen told CBS News he was “deeply angered” by the appointment and warned Washington to respect Denmark’s sovereignty.

I am happy to see the Trump Administration isn’t giving up on acquiring Greenland. It should be one of the top goals for the Administration to require Greenland. I would tell NATO that we are done if a deal isn’t reached. There are a lot of reasons why we need to have Greenland. pic.twitter.com/se5dRz50hj — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 22, 2025

