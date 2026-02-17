Trump on AOC, Hillary’s Munich humiliations: A ‘bad look’ for America

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2026 Real World News



Did AOC and Gretchen Whitmer get their foreign policy education at the Quality Learing Center?

At the Munich Security Conference this past weekend, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move?”

Her response: “This is, of course, a, a very long-standing, policy of the United States, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise.”

Later, she blasted the Trump Administration’s capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro saying: “Maduro canceled elections. He was an anti-democratic leader. That doesn’t mean that we can kidnap a head of state and engage in acts of war just because the nation is below the equator.”

Venezuela is fully north of the equator.

“I watched AOC answering questions in Munich – this was not a good look for the United States,” President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“I watched Gavin Newscum answering questions in Munich, and this was a bad look for our country,” he said. “These two people are incompetent, and at least Hillary is competent. She’s just Trump deranged.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke at the Munich conference and has received “very good reviews,” Trump noted. “Marco did a great job in Munich.”

The Munich conference was seen by many as a testing ground for the U.S.’s 2028 presidential candidates.

While AOC was widely mocked for her performance, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, critics say, also proved she is not ready for prime time.

Asked what victory would look like for Ukraine, Whitmer said U.S. Ambassador turned to NATO Matthew Whitaker and asked him to respond, say he is “much more steeped in foreign policy than a governor is.”

Whitmer, who is term-limited, added: “Ukraine’s independence, keeping their land mass and having the support of all of the allies, I think, is the goal.”

Red State’s Bonchie noted:

This is what happens when a total light-weight, whose rise to prominence was astroturfed in a far-left congressional district with a mix of DSA funding and acting lessons, finally feels the slightest amount of pressure. Ocasio-Cortez expected to get the treatment she receives from the mainstream American press. Instead, she got a wake-up call. She’s not good at this, and she’s never been more exposed. She might want to rethink that 2028 presidential run, because once the shine comes off a politician, it’s hard to put it back on. If the failure of Kamala Harris proved anything, it’s that voters see through facades rather easily, and they don’t forget.

The worst for AOC, however, may have come during one session where she was asked about instituting a “wealth tax.” After she fumbled over her answer, an Argentinian politician “stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park. The contrast in intellect was terrible for Ocasio-Cortez,” Bonchie added.

AOC in Munich giggles excitedly when asked if she will impose a wealth tax as president. Moments later, her ignorance is exposed by Argentinian politician Daiana Fernández Molero, who has actually seen the destruction caused by a wealth tax. pic.twitter.com/FQn6iEtxTC — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) February 16, 2026

