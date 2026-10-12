Trump on ‘hero’ Columbus: Radical Left’s ‘days of plunder are over’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump on Monday declared Oct. 12 as Columbus Day, not “Indigenous Peoples Day,” and recognized Christopher Columbus as “one of history’s greatest heroes.”

The Trump Administration repaired the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain in DC’s Union Station earlier this year. The fountain was reopened in May after 19 years of being left in disrepair.

Trump kicked off the Columbus Day festivities on Sunday in a Truth Social post that skewered the Left’s attempts to cancel Columbus:

“HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY TO ALL, in particular our great Italian American Community which was forced to suffer as the Radical Left Dumocrats, Socialists, and Communists rampaged through our cities and towns ripping down almost all of the beautiful statues of Christopher Columbus. Well, those days of plunder are over, and the statues are back, more magnificent than ever. This is a big day for our great Italian American Community, and the Country of Italy itself, maybe the biggest. Congratulations! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Columbus Day has been a national holiday since 1937, though it was moved to the second Monday in October in 1971.

Joe Biden issued a first-ever presidential proclamation declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day during his first year in office. Biden re-upped that throughout his term.

Trump on Monday issued the following proclamation:

More than five centuries ago, Christopher Columbus embarked westward across uncharted waters and discovered the New World — bringing with him the rich traditions of Western civilization and paving the way to the birth of the American Nation less than three centuries later. Today, we honor his life of valor, adventure, and ingenuity. We cherish his memory and pledge to safeguard his story. Above all, we remember with gratitude that the triumph of freedom and the glory of our Republic are the fruits of his faith and unrelenting devotion.

In August of 1492, Columbus departed the shores of Spain to chart a new trade route to Asia. With his crew of about 90 men aboard the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María, for more than 2 grueling months, he pressed onward across the vast and unforgiving Atlantic Ocean — braving violent storms and treacherous waters. Through every trial, Columbus never wavered, holding his crew to the mission when most others would have turned back.

When Columbus and his crew made landfall on the islands of the present-day Bahamas, they first believed they had reached the shores of Asia. Instead, their voyage redrew the map of human possibility and opened a new chapter in the history of exploration. They unleashed a bold new age of discovery that expanded the horizons of knowledge, carried the splendors of the Western world across an ocean, and set in motion the forces that would culminate in the miracle of July 4, 1776. When they arrived, as a sign of devotion to God and respect to Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain, Columbus raised a mighty cross in the newly discovered land as a sign that “Your Highnesses hold this land for your own, but chiefly as a sign of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Ever since, this spirit of adventure has coursed through the veins of generations of patriots — from the brave settlers who established the first colonial foothold at Jamestown to the daring pioneers who pushed westward and tamed the frontier.

Today, we reaffirm that Christopher Columbus is a legend whose vision, fortitude, and perseverance unleashed a dynamic of history that led to the creation of the greatest, freest, and most just Nation in history. We are forever indebted to his courageous voyage, and we will never allow his legacy to be erased by radical extremists. For this reason, earlier this year, I was proud to install a statue of Christopher Columbus on the White House grounds — an exact replica of the statue that stood for more than three decades in Baltimore, Maryland, from its dedication by President Ronald Reagan in October 1984 until rioters tore it down and threw it into Baltimore Harbor on July 4, 2020. Now placed at the White House, this magnificent monument stands as a testament to the resilient legacy of one of history’s greatest heroes.

Columbus Day also holds special significance for our incredible Italian-American citizens. Like Columbus, they have embodied a steadfast love of country and faith in God, and they continue to strengthen our communities and propel our country to even greater heights.

In 1892, on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ epic voyage, Pope Leo XIII published an encyclical hailing “the greatness of his mind and heart,” which “can be compared to but few in the history of humanity.” The Pope continued: Columbus “looked for a something greater and higher than did these others.” Today, as we celebrate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World, we honor his unrivaled greatness. We embrace our duty to prove worthy of the inheritance he left us, to match his courage with our own, and to never abandon, forsake, or forget the beauty of our faith, the glories of our culture, and the stories of our heroes.

In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ historic voyage, the Congress, by joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as “Columbus Day.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 12, 2026, as Columbus Day. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus and all who have contributed to building our Nation.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventh day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-six, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fifty-first.

In this Administration, Christopher Columbus is a hero! Happy Columbus Day! https://t.co/HrRnqKd9l4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 12, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...