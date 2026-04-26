Trump on Iran: ‘Nobody knows who is in charge’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said he cancelled talks in Pakistan between U.S. and Iranian negotiators because of Iran’s current leadership problem.

The problem: “Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership,’ ” Trump wrote.

The president added: “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

As the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports continues, Trump wrote on Thursday:

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

The president also slammed the Wall Street Journal for an editorial saying he was being played for a “sucker” by the Iranians. Trump wrote:

An IDIOT on The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board, named Elliot Kaufman, just wrote an Op Ed entitled, “The Iranians Take Trump for a Sucker.” Really? For 47 years, they have killed our people, and many others, and taken advantage of every President, except me — And what did I give to them, a Country in tatters! Their entire Navy is at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar is wiped out, their Nuclear Labs and Storage Areas were OBLITERATED late one dark June evening by our Great B-2 Bombers, their leaders are DEAD, including General Soleimani, their evil genius who destroyed the lives of so many with his favored roadside bombs, the Strait of Hormuz is BLOCKADED and totally controlled by the U.S., with no Ships allowed to go to Iranian Ports — It is said that they are losing 500 Million Dollars a day because of this — Their Country is an Economic Catastrophe, that is hanging by a thread. Barack Hussein Obama gave them 1.7 Billion Dollars in “Green” Cash, flown in by a Boeing 757 to their leaders, and Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in order to help them on their way to a Nuclear Bomb. Other Presidents did nothing to stop them, a BLIGHT on the Office of the Presidency! But despite all of this, I have a MORON on the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal writing about me being taken for a “sucker.” Iran certainly doesn’t think so! Neither does anyone else. I guess Rupert Murdoch told him to write it this way, because The Wall Street Journal has lost its way, no longer required reading, just another failing political “RAG!” President DONALD J. TRUMP

Meanwhile, TankerTrackers, a maritime intelligence firm that monitors global oil shipments, said on Sunday satellite imagery confirms the return of crude oil cargoes valued at about $1.05 billion to Iranian ports following rapid interdictions by the US Navy.

The U.S. Coast Guard has seized an estimated $380 million worth of Iranian crude oil in the Indian Ocean, and the shipments appear to be heading toward the United States.

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