Trump on Left’s violence: ‘We are going to look into Soros, looks like a RICO case’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2025



President Donald Trump on Friday said he will order an investigation into globalist billionaire George Soros over his financing of violent leftist groups and protests.

“We’re going to look into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street,” Trump said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends”.

Trump made the comments after he announced that a suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk was in custody.

On Wednesday night, hours after Kirk’s assassination, Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, calling it a “dark moment for America,” and vowed to crack down on radical left movements across the country that have fueled chaos and even death.

As WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 27, Trump charged that the leftist billionaire and his son, Alex Soros should be brought up on racketeering charges for their financial support of violent protesters in the U.S.

What has made Soros and son both formidable and sinister is not just unlimited funds but their willingness to spend generously and widely with the aim of cultivating power and media to advance strategic goals known only to them.

Around that same time, the “dark money” leftist NGO network operated by Arabella Advisors reportedly lost one of its top funding sources in Bill Gates, One America News (OAN) reported.

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising stated:

After the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is interested in pursuing a RICO case against George Soros, America’s primary financier of far-left NGOs. What will likely be revealed is a complex web of dark money that observers have warned about for 20 years but never acted on.

At the center of this web are the various George Soros Open Society Foundation legal entities — four separate tax-exempt charities and one 501(c)(4) dark-money channel. Next are the Tides Foundation organizations, funded primarily by the Pritzker family, which include three separate tax-exempt charities and one 501(c)(4) dark-money channel. Following them are the Rockefeller Foundation nexus, NEO Philanthropy, the Ford Foundation, and a host of similar operations, including the Singham network.

Collectively, these entities form America’s dark-money ecosystem. They fund permanent protests, bail demonstrators out of jail, finance legal efforts to sue local governments and police departments, influence immigration policy, promote drug decriminalization and criminal-justice reforms, and help elect district attorneys who decline to prosecute crime. On top of all of this, they also have entities like the Working Families Party that elect local politicians.

The money flows from donations to tax-exempt charities into non-tax-exempt 501(c)(4)s, and then trickles down to local groups. From there, funds reach the most radical organizations, which can’t even qualify for 501(c)(3) status and are instead “fiscally sponsored” by parent organizations. Because of this fiscal-sponsorship loophole, the books of these groups remain opaque. Everything from terror financing to protests-turned-riots connects in some way to these foundations.

The revolution against the West is, in effect, a network of tax-exempt charities operating as a powerful parallel government that no one ever voted for.

On Thursday night, Texan News reporter Cameron Abrams wrote in a post to X that Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy and two dozen others in Congress called for a select committee on “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, @chiproytx is calling for a select committee on “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.” “Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the… pic.twitter.com/hK4TkW93l8 — Cameron Abrams (@CameronSAbrams) September 11, 2025

