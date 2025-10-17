Trump orders IRS overhaul, prioritizes Soros-linked political funding

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has ordered a major overhaul of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Trump has tasked interim IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent and senior advisor Gary Shapley with leading the IRS restructuring effort that includes new investigative priorities.

Trump has instructed Bessent to identify financiers believed to be contributing to political unrest.

“Scott will do that. That’s easy for Scott,” Trump said during a recent cabinet meeting.

Shapley reportedly will identify individuals and entities who may face criminal scrutiny over potential political and financial misconduct.

Globalist billionaire George Soros, a top donor to Democrats and leftist organizations, is reportedly among those being reviewed.

Soros’s Fund for Policy Reform, largely run by his son Alex, donated $60 million to Democrats in 2024, ranking as the 12th largest contributor nationally and second among exclusively leftist donors.

The IRS is currently operating at roughly half capacity under a revised contingency plan posted to its website, with only about 53 percent of employees — roughly 39,870 workers — remaining on duty. The government shutdown has halted most IRS operations as it draws on remaining funds from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) oversaw a separate round of staff reductions that reduced the IRS workforce from approximately 100,000 at the end of 2024 to around 75,000.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz this week introduced legislation to enable the Department of Justice to use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to investigate financial supporters of the “No Kings” protests held over the weekend.

“Follow the money. Cut off the money,” Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “You look at this No Kings rally — there’s considerable evidence that George Soros and his network is behind funding these rallies which may well turn into riots.”

Trump has previously said that Attorney General Pam Bondi should use RICO statutes to address funding networks behind political violence.

Support Free Press Foundation