Trump orders ‘powerful and deadly’ strikes on ISIS in Nigeria

December 26, 2025



President Donald Trump on Thursday evening ordered airstrikes on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

Camps run by the terror group in Sokoto state were hit near the border with Niger, the U.S. military said. Casualty numbers are unclear, but both U.S. and Nigerian officials say militants were killed.

Calling the operation decisive, Trump accused the terrorists of killing Christians and warned further attacks would follow if the violence continues

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing,” the president added.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria cooperated with the U.S. attacks, including intelligence and strategic coordination in ways “consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitments to regional and global security.”

The strikes reportedly targeted terrorists and terror infrastructure in the northwestern state of Sokoto.

While the extent of the strikes’ impact has not yet been reported, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a post to X: “The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end.”

Hegseth said that U.S. military forces are “always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas” and added, “More to come…Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation.”

The strikes on ISIS followed a surge of attacks on Christians and Christian institutions in Nigeria. Last month, gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, killing two people and kidnapping dozens. The 38 abducted worshipers were freed nearly a week later.

Days later, armed attackers raided St. Mary’s School in Niger State, abducting more than 300 students and staff. School officials said 50 students aged 10 to 18 escaped in the following days, but 253 students and 12 teachers remain captive.

