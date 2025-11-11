Trump pardons Giuliani, others who challenged 2020 election results; Martin issues scathing statement

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has pardoned top attorneys and other associates who disputed the results of the 2020 election, according to U.S. pardon attorney Ed Martin who issued a blistering statement about the circumstances of their treatment and a coordinated lawfare offensive by “partisan officials within the federal government and the Contested States.”

Martin described the unprecedented conduct of a “fully remote Presidential election …. despite a complete lack of infrastructure to securely process and verify large volumes of mail-in ballots, while ignoring bipartisan warnings regarding the extraordinary risks posed by such a course.”

“Worse,” the statement continued, “officials, aided by private partisan organizations and nearly $1 billion in private funding, repeatedly and blatantly violated a myriad of laws that state legislatures — vested with the sole and inviolable Constitutional duty to direct the manner of Presidential elections — had erected to prevent fraud and corruption.”

“At the same time,” Martin said, “biased media failed to accurately inform the American people of the unlawful actions taken to deprive our county of a free and fair election.”

The list of pardons includes ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s first term chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Sidney Powell, lawyer John Eastman, and dozens of others.

An administration official confirmed the news on Monday.

A document released by Martin said the individuals would receive a “full, complete and unconditional” pardon.

Martin’s statement also focused on the powerful and ongoing impact of social media on public perceptions of the 2020 election:

The 2020 election was also marred by a massive, covert social media censorship operation instigated by federal officials operating to suppress freedom of speech about election integrity issues, including the activities of CISA and the FBI, and their collaboration with the so-called “Election Integrity Partnership” operated by the Stanford Internet Observatory. See Missouri v. Biden, 680 F. Supp. 3d 630, 641 (W.D. La. 2023) (describing this as “arguably … the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”).

An excerpt from the statement’s introduction follows:

For the first time in American history, partisan state and local officials, relying on narrow exceptions for absentee voting and signature verification, attempted to conduct a fully remote Presidential election (2020 Presidential Election or Election). These officials did so despite a complete lack of infrastructure to securely process and verify large volumes of mail-in ballots, while ignoring bipartisan warnings regarding the extraordinary risks posed by such a course. Worse, officials, aided by private partisan organizations and nearly $1 billion in private funding, repeatedly and blatantly violated a myriad of laws that state legislatures — vested with the sole and inviolable Constitutional duty to direct the manner of Presidential elections — had erected to prevent fraud and corruption.

At the same time, biased media failed to accurately inform the American people of the unlawful actions taken to deprive our county of a free and fair election. Our Founding Fathers prioritized freedom of the press, enshrining it in the First Amendment, because they recognized its role as a cornerstone of a free society. They believed an informed citizenry was necessary for self-governance, and a press free from government control could provide the information needed to check power.

Prior to and during the Election, however, both legacy and powerful social media blatantly and aggressively censored information harmful to then-Candidate Biden’s campaign. Most egregiously, the media led a disinformation campaign to wrongfully discredit validated facts gathered from Biden’s son’s laptop, which laid bare Biden family’s corruption and unfitness to lead our country. Following the Election, this pattern of unrestrained censorship continued, with legacy and social media wrongly and uncritically suppressing widespread and legitimate concerns regarding the integrity of the Election.

The pardons apply to conduct tied to the individuals’ involvement in activities surrounding the 2020 presidential election, as well as any conduct related to “their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election,” according to the document which tied the lawfare campaign to the Biden Department of Justice:

In the aftermath of Biden’s inauguration, partisan officials within the federal government and the Contested States began a coordinated campaign of retribution against citizens who had exercised their Constitutional rights to appropriately question the Election. This “systematic campaign” of injustice “weaponiz[ed] the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against [the prior administration’s] perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and other related actions.” Executive Order 14147, 90 FR 8235 (Jan. 20, 2025).

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the document states.

The pardons only cover federal charges brought against those listed. None of those on the list has been charged with a federal crime. The proclamation also explicitly states that the pardon does not apply to Trump.

The proclamation was signed by the president on Nov. 7, according to the document.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said those who were pardoned had been persecuted by the Biden Administration.

“Getting prosecuted for challenging results is something that happens in communist Venezuela, not the United States of America, and President Trump is putting an end to the Biden regime’s communist tactics once and for all,” Leavitt said.

In June, Trump called for a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election results after FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed that the Chinese communist regime may have conspired to influence the race.

Patel stated on June 16 that the FBI had located “documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”

Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/iuDGv9fqyy — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation