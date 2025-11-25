Trump pardons Gobble and Waddle; and the two turkeys pardoned by the Biden autopen last year

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 25, 2025

Continuing the tradition of presidential pardons for turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued pardons to two meaty birds.

First Lady Melania Trump joined the president in the Rose Garden for the White House’s 78th annual turkey pardon ceremony.

The two turkeys spared are Gobble, weighing 52 lbs, and Waddle, weighing 50 lbs, both hatched in North Carolina in July.

Following the ceremony, the birds will live the rest of their lives out at North Carolina State University’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science in Raleigh.

Trump went on to slam Joe Biden, saying the pardons that the two turkeys were granted by Biden last year are null and void as they were issued via the autopen.

The crowd laughed as Trump said he saved last year’s turkeys, Peach and Blossom, from being carved up after the nullification of Biden’s pardons.

🚨 Autopen Update 🚨

We analyzed Biden’s Jan. 19, 2025 “pardons” for: -Biden Family Members

-Anthony Fauci

-General Milley

-J6 Committee

-Gerald Lundergan They all have the same exact Biden autopen signature https://t.co/jc6mkx37il pic.twitter.com/8VeBDwLNv7 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 11, 2025

