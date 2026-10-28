Trump: Peltola and ‘fake Dan Sullivan’ should be removed from Alaska ballot

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2026 — Real World News



Alaska Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola and the “fake Dan Sullivan” her campaign reportedly recruited should be kicked off the ballot and suffer “legal consequences,” President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that operatives with Peltola’s campaign were behind an effort to find and recruit a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against the incumbent GOP senator.

Peltola campaign staffers were instructed to “find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can,” the report said.

One staffer complied, “combing through voter records to produce a list of Dan Sullivans from across the state. This was no random request. Dan S. Sullivan is the name of the state’s Republican senator. And if the Peltola campaign or its allies could track down and persuade another Dan Sullivan to run for Senate, the confusion could cost the senator crucial votes on the state’s unusual, four-person ballot,” the report continued.

“The plan worked. This spring, a retired teacher from a tiny fishing village along the Alaska Panhandle, reachable only by air and sea, announced his candidacy for Senate. His name was Dan J. Sullivan.”

In a statement in response to the Times report, Peltola’s campaign said it has had “no involvement with either Sullivan campaign.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“It has just been determined that the Democrats in Alaska illegally searched for, and recruited, a man named Dan Sullivan to run against our distinguished Republican Senator, Dan Sullivan, in order to defraud, confuse, and obfuscate the Election, thereby taking votes away from the REAL Senator, Dan Sullivan.

“The New York Times reports that, ‘Democrats have insisted they have nothing to do with the other Dan Sullivan on Alaska’s Senate ballot. But aides with the Mary Peltola campaign and DSCC were part of a monthslong secret plan to recruit him to run — as well as other candidates.’

“The Democrats’ false statements were made under oath in Federal Court. Therefore, they perjured themselves, and should be liable for very serious consequences. Mary Peltola should suffer the Legal and Political consequences for what she has done, A FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, and Dan Sullivan should be allowed to run without either Mary Peltola or FAKE Dan Sullivan on the Ballot. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

In a separate post, the president wrote:

“In Alaska, I don’t think Mary Peltola, after perpetrating such a terrible scheme, should be allowed to run, because this is ELECTION FRAUD. The Democrats cheated! They found a man named Dan Sullivan, put him on the Ballot, then lied to the Court, and said they didn’t know anything about it. That’s perjury. She shouldn’t be allowed to run, and neither should the FAKE Dan Sullivan! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Peltola, who previously served in the House, is currently favored to win according to polls and other metrics, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Nate Adams, representing Sen. Sullivan’s campaign issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal:

“Mary Peltola’s campaign spent months telling Alaskans and the media it had nothing to do with this scheme, and given countless opportunities to come clean, even today, she still has yet to personally deny any knowledge or involvement in her role in deceiving Alaskans.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche accused Democrats of election interference in an interview with Fox News:

“They are cheating. Let’s just call it what it is. They are trying to take votes away from the incumbent, not by running an election and not by running on issues, but by putting up a person with the same name so that they confuse Alaskans.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...