Trump ratings in free fall over new emails: Pedophile with ‘rolodex to die for’ despised him

S A T I R E

In a huge blow to President Trump, newly released emails indicate that he was not well-liked by a [progressive Democrat] pedophile [with a rolodex to die for].

Sources in the administration fear Trump may never recover politically from not being popular with [the very well-connected to all the right people] sex trafficker.

“I don’t know how Trump comes back from this,” said a White House source on condition of anonymity. “These emails clearly indicate that a notorious pedophile bore ill will towards Trump and wanted to damage him politically. There is just no way around it — this evil criminal really did not care for Trump. This could be the thing that finally takes him down.”

Democrats have gleefully rejoiced over the revelations, posting screenshots of several emails where a pedophile derides Trump. “Wow, look at the terrible things this child abuser said about Trump,” said Sen.Mazie Hirono. …

Democrats [were ecstatic] that the pedophile said nice things about them and [had worked with them] to take down Trump.

