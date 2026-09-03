Trump reduces foreign population by 3 million after Biden increased it by 8.3 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 3, 2026

The Trump Administration has removed 3 million immigrants including 2.3 million illegal immigrants since he took office, according to estimates by the Center for Immigration Studies based on government data released Sept. 3.

The legal immigrant population was reduced by some 600,000 from January 2025 to July 2026, according to the analysis.

If confirmed, the numbers would document the first time in a century that the United States saw a net decrease in migration said CIS research director Steve A. Camarota.

In contrast, the previous administration under Joe Biden added 8.3 million immigrants to the U.S. population, the largest such increase in history.

Camarota told The Washington Times the decrease was due to the Trump Administration’s strict immigration policy, which has formally deported hundreds of thousands of migrants and incentivized many more to “self-deport.”

Meanwhile, federal immigration authorities arrested nearly 51,000 illegal immigrants nationwide in August in a record, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Sept. 2.

The total of 50,925 marked an increase over June and July totals of 43,900 and 50,208, respectively.

The statement identified several “worst of the worst” criminal aliens deported over recent months including:

A Kenyan man convicted of murder in Compton, California;

An Indian man convicted of child sex crimes in Washington;

A Guatemalan man convicted on drug charges in Cincinnati;

An Ecuadorian man convicted of sexual assault and child sexual assault crimes in Bergen County, New Jersey;

A Mexican man convicted of DUI manslaughter in Polk County, Florida;

A Mexican gang member convicted of DUI, illegal reentry, and a child sex crime

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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