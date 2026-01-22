Trump signed executive order to ‘bring back’ asylums: Get people ‘off the streets’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2026 Real World News



President Donald Trump revealed during a Tuesday press briefing that, last year, he signed an executive order aimed at the construction of new mental institutions and asylums.

“Signed an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums,” Trump said during the briefing to mark the one year anniversary of his return to the White House.

Trump said he wants to make it easier to treat people with serious mental illnesses as part of a bid to end homelessness.

“We’re going to have to bring them back. Hate to build those suckers, but you’ve got to get the people off the streets.”

Trump went on to say that while growing up in Queens, New York, there was a place called “Creedmoor.”

Trump shared how he had asked his mom why there were “bars on the windows.” He shared that his mom told him, “people that are very sick are in that building.”

“I’ll never forget — I don’t know if it’s still there, because they got rid of most of them,” Trump added.

“The Democrats in New York, they took them down, and the people live on the streets now. That’s why you have a lot of the people in California and other places, they live in the streets.”

