Trump slams Fed: ‘We should be paying lower interest rates than any other country’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2026



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s refusal to cut interest rates continues to hurt the American economy, President Donald Trump charged in a white-hot Thursday post to Truth Social.

Powell’s stubbornness is costing the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars in interest expense, the president said.

The Fed held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with officials pointing to signs of economic stabilization as they signaled a pause in monetary easing.

“We saw data coming in which suggests some signs of stabilization, I wouldn’t go too far with that,” Powell said during his press conference.

Powell added that economic activity has “clearly improved” since late last year.

The Federal Reserve last cut interest rates in December 2025, marking the third consecutive 25-basis-point reduction to close out the year. Trump said the small cuts were not nearly enough.

During its Jan. 28 meeting, the Fed held the benchmark federal funds rate steady at a 3.5%–3.75% range.

Trump wrote:

Jerome “Too Late” Powell again refused to cut interest rates, even though he has absolutely no reason to keep them so high. He is hurting our Country, and its National Security. We should have a substantially lower rate now that even this moron admits inflation is no longer a problem or threat. He is costing America Hundreds of Billions of Dollar a year in totally unnecessary and uncalled for INTEREST EXPENSE. Because of the vast amounts of money flowing into our Country because of Tariffs, we should be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE OF ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD. Most of these countries are low interest rate paying cash machines, thought of as elegant, solid, and prime, only because the U.S.A. allows them to be. The Tariffs being charged to them, while bringing in $BILLIONS to us, still allows most of them to have a significant trade surplus, though much smaller, with our beautiful, formerly abused Country. In other words, I have been very nice, kind, and gentle to countries all over the World. With a mere flip of the pen, $BILLIONS more would come into the U.S.A., and these countries would have to go back to making money the old fashioned way, not on the back of America. I hope they all appreciate, although many don’t, what our great Country has done for them. The Fed should substantially lower interest rates, NOW! Tariffs have made America strong and powerful again, far stronger and more powerful than any other Nation. Commensurate with this strength, both financial and otherwise, WE SHOULD BE PAYING LOWER INTEREST RATES THAN ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

