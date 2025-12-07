Trump slams Rep. Cuellar for remaining loyal to party that wanted him behind bars

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2025 Real World News



When Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar dared to stray from the Democrat Party’s narrative on immigration, the party went after him and his family, hard.

In May 2024, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice indicted Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, on federal bribery, money laundering, and foreign-agent charges for allegedly taking $600,000 from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a Mexican bank.

Cuellar’s daughters wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to pardon their parents: “We also believe that our father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began. With all our hearts, we humbly ask that you show mercy and compassion to our parents.”

Trump on Dec. 3 issued a “full and unconditional pardon” of the Cuellars, writing in a post to Truth Social:

“Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country.

“Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!”

So how did Cuellar respond to this act of mercy from the Republican president?

He said he will run for re-election … as a Democrat.

Trump slammed Cuellar for choosing to remain with the party that sought to put him behind bars for his disloyalty:

