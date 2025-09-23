Trump slams rogue states, questions UN’s ‘purpose’; Globalist countries ‘are going to hell’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2025 Real World News



Back in his hometown, Terminator Trump was not making nice in his address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

President Donald Trump warned representatives from around the world on Sept. 23, 2025 that “your countries are going to hell” due to their refusal or inability to stop mass migration.

Trump specifically called out European nations, noting immigration’s impact on Great Britain and taking a pointed jab at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, of the far-left Labour Party.

The president also had praise for El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele for detaining U.S. deportees in CECOT, a high-security prison originally designed for terrorists, stressing, “In the United States, we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime and deplete our social safety net.”

Trump also warned: “The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

He dismissed the UN as largely ineffective in brokering peace, asking: “What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

Beyond immigration, Trump announced a U.S.-led push to enforce the Biological Weapons Convention and called for “a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons.”

On Ukraine, Trump slammed Joe Biden and singled out China and India, as well as Europe, as funding Russia’s war on the country through energy purchases. He threatened tariffs on Russia, but only if Europe stops purchasing oil and gas from the Kremlin.

Trump demanded that Hamas “release the hostages now” and criticized U.S. allies recognizing a Palestinian state as rewarding the terror group. On Iran, he noted that U.S. bombings “completely obliterated” the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites.

The U.S. president also touted his role in resolving conflicts such as Cambodia–Thailand and Armenia–Azerbaijan.

In a post to Truth Social following his address to the General Assembly, Trump wrote:

It was a great honor to speak before the United Nations. I believe the speech was very well received. It focused very much on energy and migration/immigration. I have been talking about this for a long period of time and this Forum, was the absolute best from the standpoint of making these two important statements. I hope everybody gets to watch it! The teleprompter was broken and the escalator came to a sudden hault as we were riding up to the podium, but both of those events probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been otherwise. It is always an honor to speak at the United Nations, even if, their equipment is somewhat faulty. Make America Great Again!”

.@POTUS: “Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border, and removing illegal aliens from the United States, THEY SIMPLY STOPPED COMING.” pic.twitter.com/elYAl2W5cW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

