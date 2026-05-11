Trump: Suspending the federal gas tax a ‘good idea’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said he has asked Congress to suspend, at least temporarily, the federal gas tax.

“I think it’s a great idea. Yup, we’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in,” Trump told CBS News.

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. on Monday was $4.52 per gallon, which was up from $4.14 a month ago, according to AAA.

The federal government’s excise tax is about 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel, which generates approximately $500 million per week for construction and repair of roadways, as well as other transit projects.

Suspending the tax would require an act of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Monday noted: “I’ve got some colleagues out there who think it’s a good idea, and so we’ll hear them out.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley posted on X that plans to introduce legislation to suspend the tax.

Republicans Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey posted on X Monday that they’re introducing bills in the House to suspend the tax.

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