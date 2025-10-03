Trump tackles stranglehold on U.S. culture by foreign powers, Obama’s Left

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump has doubled down on his vow to place a 100% tariff on movies made outside of the U.S.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social in May.

Several recent major films produced by U.S. studios were shot outside of America, including “Deadpool & Wolverine”, “Wicked”, and “Gladiator II.”

Trump on Monday wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’ California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!

“Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”.

Separately on Monday, Trump announced 10% tariffs on imports of softwood timber and lumber, as well as 25% levies on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and upholstered wooden furniture.

Last week, Trump announced a new wave of tariffs, including a 100% levy on branded or patented drug imports unless a company is building a factory in the U.S.

Meanwhile, after Taylor Swift and Adele reportedly turned down the NFL’s offer to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the league’s next choice was … Bad Bunny?

And that choice was made even though Bad Bunny reportedly vowed to not perform in the United States again as long as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deport illegal aliens.

“Honest, I can’t risk the safety of my fans like that. Mainland America just doesn’t feel necessary to me anymore,” Bad Bunny said weeks before the NFL announced him as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner. “I’ve already performed there many times. Fans in the U.S. have had plenty of chances to see me perform live.”

Bad Bunny backed Kamala Harris just months before she lost to Trump in last year’s presidential election.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Barack Obama’s best friend Jay-Z runs the Super Bowl selection process through his company Roc Nation which has an exclusive contract with the NFL. This is who chooses the halftime show, the most-watched musical performance in America.”

