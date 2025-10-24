Trump terminates Canada trade talks over fake Reagan anti-tariff advertisement

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2025 Real World News



Here are a couple questions for the AI chatbots: Does objective truth matter? Should the historical record be based on verifiable facts or on “narratives” tweaked by script-writers for entertainment value and to make a point?

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he terminated all trade negotiations with Canada after an advertisement which portrayed President Ronald Reagan as not being a fan of tariffs was exposed as false by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

The ad is sponsored by the Canadian province of Ontario and features a recording of Reagan criticizing tariffs, saying they can look patriotic, but “over the long run such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer,” lead to “fierce trade wars” and result in lost jobs.

Ontario’s leader, Doug Ford, said in a speech in Toronto earlier this month that the province would spend $53 million to run the ad on major networks in the U.S.

The ad uses audio from a 1987 radio address delivered by Reagan. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said on social media on Thursday night (see below), shortly before Trump’s comments, that the ad misrepresented Reagan’s address. The Ontario government didn’t ask for permission to use the audio, the foundation said, adding that it is reviewing its legal options.

In the address, posted on YouTube by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Reagan expounds at length on his commitment to free trade, saying a decision at the time to impose duties on Japanese semiconductors was an exception to his broader desire to lower tariffs and trade barriers.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!!They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that Ronald Reagan did not like Tariffs, when actually he LOVED TARIFFS FOR OUR COUNTRY, AND ITS NATIONAL SECURITY. Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on Tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400%. Now they, and other countries, can’t take advantage of the U.S. any longer. Thank you to the Ronald Reagan Foundation for exposing this FRAUD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

The Wall Street Journal noted that Canada and the Trump Administration “had been in discussions about how to reduce certain tariffs Trump has imposed on the U.S.’s northern neighbor, particularly the 50% levies Trump has placed on Canadian aluminum and steel. The nations are also set to begin a renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in the coming months, a review that is mandated by law to occur in 2026.”

Senior members of the Trump Administration, notably Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, “have floated breaking the tri-nation pact into two separate bilateral agreements, an option Trump has signaled openness to but hasn’t endorsed outright,” the Journal’s report said.

