Trump: There will be voter ID in midterms, whether ‘approved by Congress or not’

Voters will have to present identification to cast a ballot in November’s midterm elections even if Congress fails to pass the SAVE Act, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump made the comment two days after the House passed the Republican-led SAVE Act, which requires individuals to present proof of citizenship to register to vote and requires Americans to show ID when voting.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he has “searched the depths of legal arguments” on voter ID and will be presenting an “irrefutable” argument in favor of requiring it in the “near future.”

“There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not,” Trump wrote.

The president noted in another post to Truth Social that the majority of voters favor requiring ID to vote, including the majority of Democrats.

“It’s only the political ‘leaders,’ crooked losers like [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer and [House Minority Leader Hakeem] Jeffries, that have no shame,” Trump wrote. “This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order.”

Trump additionally claimed Americans do not want mail-in ballots in future elections except for military service members who are stationed overseas, people with disabilities or people who are traveling at the time of the election.

Primaries for this year’s midterms begin next month.

From President Trump’s post:

We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer. These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren’t such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE! No Voter I.D. is even crazier, and more ridiculous, than Men playing in Women’s Sports, Open Borders, or Transgender for Everyone. Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN’T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D. It’s only the Political “Leaders,” Crooked Losers like Schumer and Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it’s “racist,” and every other thing that they can think of. This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW!

