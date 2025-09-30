Trump to brass: ‘Protect our republic’ not ‘anyone’s feelings’; Hegseth: Shape up or ship out

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2025 Real World News



Citing Gens. George S. Patton, Omar Bradley, and Douglas MacArthur, President Donald Trump on Tuesday told U.S. senior military leadership that “together, we’re reawakening the warrior spirit.”

While slamming the Biden-Harris regime’s woke remake of the military which shifted away from merit, the president said: “We’re bringing back a focus on fitness, ability, character and strength. And that’s because the purpose of America’s military is not to protect anyone’s feelings. It’s to protect our republic.”

Trump continued: “We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom, and we will be a fighting and winning machine. We want to fight. We want to win, and we want to fight as little as possible.”

Trump delivered what he called a “very simple” message to senior military leaders at Marine Corps University on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia:

“We’re a team. And so my message to you is very simple. I am with you, I support you, and as president, I have your backs 100%.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the assembled military leaders that their new mission is “preparing for war.”

“Fighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit, not because we want war—no one here wants war—but it’s because we love peace,” Hegseth said.

This mission is alongside Hegseth’s effort to eliminate “wokeness” from the military.

“You might say, we’re ending the war on warriors.”

Hegseth credited Trump for focusing on the need to rid the Pentagon of leftist cultural elements.

“This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department – to rip out the politics,” Hegseth said. “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris.

“As I’ve said before and will say again, we are done with that shit.”

Hegseth declared a “Golden Rule test,” echoing the teachings of Jesus.

“The new War Department Golden Rule is this: do unto your unit as you would have done unto your own child’s unit. Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or under trained troops, or alongside people who can’t meet basic standards, or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in, in a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and warfighting?

“The answer is not just ‘no,’ it’s ‘hell no.’”

Hegseth insisted “standards must be uniform, gender neutral, and high,” calling for a new adherence to height and weight standards regardless of rank or sex. “If not, they’re not standards.”

Looking the part also requires a return to grooming standards, he said: “No more beards, long hair, superficial, individual expression. We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans.”

“Simply put, if you do not meet the male level physical standards for combat positions, cannot pass a PT test, or don’t want to shave and look professional, it’s time for a new position – or a new profession.”

Hegseth’s and Trump’s remarks in full to military brass:

