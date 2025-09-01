Trump to major drug companies: Come clean

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 1, 2025

Big Pharma must release evidence that Covid treatments are effective, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he has seen information from Pfizer and other major drug companies that he believes has not been made available to the public:

I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!

