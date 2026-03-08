Trump to U.S. Senate: No more bills signed until SAVE America Act passes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 8, 2026

President Donald Trump said he will not sign any new legislation into law until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.

“It supersedes everything else,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. “MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE.”

Trump noted that the SAVE America Act has 88% approval among all voters.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed,” Trump’s post continued, “AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has indicated a willingness to bring a vote on the SAVE America Act before the upper chamber, but some Republicans are reportedly hesitant about forcing the talking filibuster under current Senate rules.

The talking filibuster would force Democrats to speak on the Senate floor to argue against a voter identification position widely supported by Americans, as Trump noted, but it would also force Republicans to sit in attendance with a quorum. That has been rebuked by longtime Senate GOP veterans as something that would “waste time.”

Getting to 60 votes in the Senate is unlikely with just Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman as the lone potential Democrat vote to side with the Senate GOP on the SAVE America Act.

“We’re going to have a vote on this, but in terms of what the president is willing to sign, Maria, we need to get the Department of Homeland Security funded,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Democrats have blocked that right now. And the greatest threat to the American people today is terrorism. So I want to make sure that the Democrats work with us to pass and fund the Department of Homeland Security, because I’m worried about the lone wolf, the sleeper cells and the cyber terrorism that’s coming our way because of what Iran is telling people around the world to do to continue this reign of terror,” Barrasso said.

Republicans should love the SAVE Act. They will win more elections, because Democrats can only win if they cheat. Senate Republicans are not doing what needs to be done to pass it because they don’t want to win. They want to raise a lot of $ while pretending to fight the Dems. pic.twitter.com/lb1Xw3Ax74 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 7, 2026

