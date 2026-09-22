Trump to UN: ‘No human right to illegal immigration’; Reminds Iran ‘I’m not running’ in midterms

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump in a relatively brief address at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 22, highlighted his policies on national sovereignty and actual peace-making.

“There is no human right to illegal immigration, but there is a right to remain a sovereign nation, and we want to remain a sovereign nation, and so should you.” He added:

“While others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made it. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them. While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world.”

As for the Iran conflict, Trump said Teheran is waiting to see how his party does in the November elections, which he said doesn’t matter as he is not running:

What they don’t realize is I am not running. I did that already. …. I will be here for two and a half years. …. But I am not running. I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran …. It doesn’t even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

“The terrorist regime is behaving badly,” Trump said, “not because they are strong and confident but because they are weak and desperate.”

“It is deeply ironic,” he said that the UN has UNESCO devoted to “protecting cultural heritage yet with their ceaseless promotion of mass migration, these globalists are actively destroying the greatest cultures and most extraordinary heritage.”

Branding Mexican cartels as the “ISIS of Western Hemisphere,” Trump cited his sealing of the southern border as a template other nations should follow and emphasized that the “United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere.”

Of the cartels, he said:

“They are enemies at war with civilization — using murder, rape, torture and extortion as instruments of terror.”

Having made and example of Venezuela, he proclaimed the end of communism in the “failed state” of Cuba. However, Sec. of State Marco Rubio is in talks for a fresh start, he said.

Trump said Cuba is a “failed state” that “will fall,” though he promised to allow space for negotiations with the communist regime.

Following is President Donald Trump address to the UN General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2026:

Support Free Press Foundation

Like this: Like Loading...